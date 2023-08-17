ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After much discussion, Albuquerque Public Schools will not change their policy on student expulsion. APS board members were considering a proposal that would have prevented students from enrolling in APS if they had been expelled from a different school within the last year.

The policy would have applied to students expelled from private schools and students in other states looking to transfer into APS. In the end, the district decided to keep its current policy in place which means students suspended for one year can still enroll within APS.