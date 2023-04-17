ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) is set to announce their new start and dismissal times today, Monday, Apr. 17, at 1 p.m. APS Superintendent Scott Elder will make an announcement regarding the changes today to let parents, staff, and students in on the new schedule.

According to the district, the schedule change decision with made with the hope of improving student outcomes in the classroom. APS is trying to combat the negative impacts that insufficient sleep can have on high schoolers’ grades.

While the district acknowledges that the changes may affect after-school activities, they believe it will ultimately help their students.