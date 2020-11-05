Albuquerque Public Schools to address state lawmakers on funding concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools are in trouble. The district said they’re concerned about their funding and they’re asking state lawmakers for help. The district is worried they will be tens of millions in the hole by next school year if the state doesn’t change the funding formula for school budgets.

“It’s a letter to the legislature to help them understand the way schools are usually funded really won’t work next year,” said APS Interim Superintendent Scott Elder.

APS is sounding the alarm on its finances because of the pandemic. In a draft letter, the district said under the federal CARES Act, schools could not apply for many relief programs and APS couldn’t get reimbursed millions of dollars spent on COVID-19 related costs. And now, the district is worried about next year’s budget.

“Our funding is based on prior year enrollment and we know because of the pandemic our enrollment is down significantly,” said Elder. Either because students left for a different school district or opted for homeschooling, out of APS’s 80,000 students, enrollment is down about 5,000, which means the district could lose out on $40-million of funding next year just because of the enrollment drop.

“So if we go into next year and its not funded properly we could have a significant issue,” said Elder.

With talks about adding 10 to 25 extra school days next fall to makeup for the lost learning time because of the pandemic, APS worries the extra days will just add to their financial issues.

“We’re having a difficult time figuring out how to pay for our normal school year so before you start adding you need to figure out how to fund the base,” said Elder.

If lawmakers want to help students make up for lost learning time, APS recommends loner school days, which it says won’t cost as much as extending the school year. The APS school board unanimously agreed to send that letter to lawmakers.

