ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a significant change proposed to next year’s Albuquerque Public Schools calendar, Superintendent Scott Elder is sharing the process of creating school calendars.

One of the proposed changes would move fall break to Monday, October 9 and Tuesday, October 10. For years fall break fell on the Thursday and Friday of Balloon Fiesta, giving kids a chance to attend the Special Shape Rodeo and other events.

In November, APS asked parents for feedback, and many opposed the change. While Elder did not address the concerns specifically, in his weekly message, he said there are a lot of factors to consider when developing a calendar. He said part of the challenge is finding a balance between tradition and innovation.

The proposal now heads to the Calendar Committee, which will send draft calendars to the Board of Education. A vote on the 2023-2024 calendar is expected later in December.