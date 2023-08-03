ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students around Albuquerque headed back to school Thursday morning. This is the first year of the new Albuquerque Public School calendar that mandated extra class time for students.

APS mandated at least 180 days of classes for schools on a five-day per week schedule and 155 for those on a four-day schedule. This is in addition to increased class time, with a minimum of 1,140 total hours for all students, adding 60 to 150 hours extra hours depending on grade.

Due in part to the bus driver shortages, APS staggered many of the start times, with most elementary schools starting around 7:40 a.m., high schools about an hour later and middle schools in the 9 o’clock hour. Superintendent Scott Elder recommends families visit aps.edu to find links to specific schools bell schedules, calendars and contact information.