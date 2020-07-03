Albuquerque Public Schools preparing for all re-entry scenarios

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools across the state are still preparing for the possibility of re-opening this upcoming school year. On Wednesday, the Governor warned New Mexicans that if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, it’s unlikely kids will go back to school. Albuquerque Public Schools said no option is off the table, so they’re preparing for all possibilities.

“If we don’t get it back under control, you heard me about the openings and the kids, but worse than that we put our healthcare system at great jeopardy,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham during a July 1 news conference.

The governor gave a big warning to New Mexicans: shape up or students could sit out of the next school year. “The children in this state and the students, deserve a chance to go back to school,” said the governor.

APS starts their upcoming school year on August 12. The interim superintendent, Scott Elder, said they’re confident they’ll have a plan by August 1. “I would love to see kids in school in the fall semester because that means that the health of the state has improved and it means that New Mexicans have followed the orders,” said Elder.

APS hasn’t released the details of their plans yet but they said they will be ready for any scenario. “We know going into this, this is an evolving situation and what was the reality two weeks ago is not the reality today,” said Elder. “And what it will look like now two weeks from now may look different as now.”

“It’s a 50/50 chance to gamble with your children’s lives,” said a parent. Parents aren’t sure they’ll even send their kids back to the classrooms at all. “Computers, the day of technology is here,” said the parent. “And we should utilize that for the safety of our children and our teachers.”

APS said if students have to continue their schooling from home, they’ll make sure parents and students have all the resources they need. The Public Education Department is saying schools should reopen using a hybrid model, meaning some students will be in the classroom, while others are at home in order to limit the spread of the virus.