Albuquerque Public Schools postpone high school graduation ceremonies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools says they are postponing the high school graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for mid-May. According to the school district’s website, they might be rescheduled but that depends on what happens with the coronavirus.

“My heart breaks for these students who are missing out on so many senior traditions,” said APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy in a statement posted to the school district’s website. “We are committed to making sure they graduate this school year and are prepared to move on to the next promising chapter in their lives.”

The decision was made after Gov. Lujan Grisham announced she was extending the public health order through April 30, according to the APS website.

The school district also says they are planning a virtual celebration during the previously scheduled graduation week. There are no other details at this time about the virtual celebration.