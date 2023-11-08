ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The school district is looking for the next superintendent to replace long-time leader Scott Elder. Now, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) is asking for community feedback in an online survey.

The survey is meant to tie in with two upcoming community events. The first will be on November 13 at West Mesa High School. The second will be at Manzano High School on November 16. More info about the community events can be found at this link.

You can access the online survey at this link. It will be available through November 22, 2023.

APS has also been working with a firm to help search for a candidate to fill the position. The hope is to find someone who is ready to start by July 1, 2024.