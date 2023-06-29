ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The websites for Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) are now showing off a new look. The district launched revamped sites for all 142 schools on Thursday, June 29, featuring a modern look, cleaner design, and better use of photos.

The sites will still include calendars, bell schedules, and other important information – all in the schools’ colors. APS says the redesign has been in the works since April.

This change came after the district learned that this website provider would be shut down by the end of June. Each school had between 18 and 130 pages of content that needed to be migrated over.