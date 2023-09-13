ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone wishing to learn more about the Albuquerque Public Schools board candidates will get the chance. APS will be holding a forum for the candidates at 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Alice and Bruce King Educational Complex, 6400 Uptown Blvd.

There are eight candidates vying for three open seats. Seats in district one, two and four are all up for grabs. The meeting is open to the public. Candidates will answer question during the forum, anyone who wants to submit a question can email their question to boarded@aps.edu by Sept. 22.

The forum will be livestreamed on the APS Board of Education YouTube page.