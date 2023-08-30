ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers, students, and community leaders from across the state and country came to Albuquerque on Wednesday morning, August 30, to voice their opinions about APS’ academic plan. Superintendent Scott Elder spoke about the goals set by the school board: improving literacy for 3rd graders, improving math for 8th graders, increasing industry certifications and honors programming, and improving social and emotional learning.

The improvement goals are set for all students and represent underserved students, as identified in the Yazzie v. Martinez case. Superintendent Elder says the goals are meant to ensure students “have the skills and the mindset to persevere in a very tough world.”

The summit is part of APS’ five-year academic plan to keep parents and the community involved in public education. To view APS’ full plan, click here.