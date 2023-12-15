ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is expanding its partnership with the edtech tool Paper to provide 24/7 homework help and study support from professional tutors.

The service is available on-demand to students in grades three through twelve. Parents can log into ParentVUE and complete the consent form, which will enable their children to connect with live tutors through the Paper app, accessible via the Classlink portal.

Previously, APS said the program was for classroom-only use.

“I love Paper! It is incredibly user-friendly for teachers and students, offering a fantastic new resource for my students to get help whenever they need it,” said Michele Dean, a special education math teacher at Del Norte High School, in a news release from APS. APS students have completed nearly 86,240 learning activities through Paper. Paper’s tutors have provided over 1,825 hours of help, and nearly 900 hours have been dedicated to reviewing students’ written work.

“The quality of writing that students submit is improving in large part because of the feedback received from tutors,” said Christin Johnson, AVID site coordinator at James Monroe Middle School. “Tutors ask great questions that push students to think deeper about a certain topic during live sessions. We are excited for students to have access to Paper 24/7!”