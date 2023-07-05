ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) has announced its decision to discontinue the printing of its yearly wall calendar. This marks the end of an 11-year effort between APS and Albuquerque the Magazine, who printed the calendars at no cost to the district.

The decision comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative impact on businesses. APS says declining student enrollment and loss of federal stimulus dollars led to the elimination of this free resource.

In lieu of the physical calendars, the district has provided a digital 2023-2024 school year calendar that can be saved or printed individually. The digital calendar is available here.

“Albuquerque Public Schools wants to thank Albuquerque the Magazine for its years of generosity, partnership, and support of our students, staff, and families. Albuquerque the Magazine allowed us, in tough economic times, to provide services to families that, for many years, the district could not afford otherwise.”

Albuquerque Public Schools