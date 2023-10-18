ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools, Scott Elder, will be leaving his position after this school year. Now, the district is beginning its search for the next superintendent.

Elder assumed the role at the beginning of 2020, he announced over the summer he would not renew his contract when it’s over on June 30, 2024. Wednesday, the APS Board of Education will attend a workshop to discuss the first phase of its superintendent search. The workshop will be conducted by McPherson and Jacobson LLC. Executive Recruitment and Development.

APS signed a $52,000 contract with the firm. The board hopes to make a decision on the next superintendent by the Spring of 2024.