ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) district is getting a jump start on planning out the 2024-2025 academic calendar, and they are asking the public to weigh in. The district has released an online survey for community members to take that focuses on decisions like when the school year will start and end, when the major breaks will be, and how the breaks should be allocated throughout the school year.

One of this year’s questions is if the district should adopt a “balanced calendar.” This would mean that the school opts for extended fall, winter, and spring breaks while shortening the summer break to create a more evenly spread-out learning schedule.

As of the survey’s release on Dec. 4, APS says the survey will be open for the next two weeks, through approximately Sunday, Dec. 17. To complete the survey, click here.