Albuquerque mom calls out APS for not doing enough to stop bullying

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque boy says bullies took it too far after an incident this week left him with a broken wrist. Now, his mom is calling out APS, claiming they’re not doing enough to keep students safe.

Isaiah Sainz comes from a loving family, but behind the laughter, he’s been struggling through his time at George I. Sanchez Elementary School.

“There were these eighth graders and they shoved me from behind. I fell and landed backwards on my wrist like that, and all my weight went into it,” says the sixth-grade student.

On Wednesday, Isaiah says he was pushed by that group of eighth-grade kids for no reason. Not only did that hurt him mentally, but physically.

“Went straight to the doctor. Turns out he has a broken wrist up on top. His buckle clip’s broken,” says Patricia Sainz.

Isaiah’s mother, Patricia, says she called the school immediately. However, it only left her with more questions.

“I still have not heard back from APS security, like I was supposed to, from the sergeant. I still did not get no calls today from any APS personnel down in Uptown Center,” she says.

An APS spokesperson did not want to interview with KRQE News 13, but says parents are encouraged to speak with their school’s administrators immediately if they believe bullying is happening to their child.

“It is B.S. because I’ve gone to the school personnel there and dealt with an individual there since the second day of school, and I’m still here, and it ended in my son’s broken bones,” says Patricia.

Even though Isaiah hasn’t been back to school since Wednesday, he plans on going back on Monday with a positive attitude.

“It’s kind of scary, but you got to defend yourself so it won’t be scary no more,” he says.

Patricia says she did have a meeting with the sheriff’s office and school officials Friday afternoon. KRQE News 13 put in a call to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to ask if they are investigating this case, but no one returned our call.