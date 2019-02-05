Albuquerque high schoolers getting professional experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - High schoolers across the metro are taking steps toward their future career.

It's all part of the Junior Achievement Job Shadow Week. Students take three 45-minute courses with working professionals, then get to shadow them on the job for a half day.

"Well, it's not just important to get the experience of knowing what to do when you go into different jobs, but it's also important to see what's out there," one high schooler said.

After the job visit, students work to build resumes for future interviews.

Companies participating include United Way, Kirtland Air Force Base, Rio Grande Jewelers and AT&T.