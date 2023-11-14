ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 600 high school students in the Albuquerque area got some hands-on experience with careers in construction. The Construction Industry Education Foundation made a stop in Albuquerque Tuesday to teach students about the industry.

“We have electricians here today. We the the southwest carpenters who are doing some drywall, and some nail-driving contests, and virtual welding. We have masonry in there. Just some various aspects of the trades are here today to give them a glimpse of what a day in the life could be for these high school kids,” said Director of National Youth Program Brittany Albaugh.

The event ended at noon Monday but the CIEF plans on coming next year to show another round of high schoolers about the trade.