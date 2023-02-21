ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Academy student has received a special honor with the chance to take a trip to meet the leaders of today’s medical field. Sophomore Mario Leyba, Jr. will head to Boston for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in June.

High school students at the conference will learn from winners of the Nobel Prize, scientists, leaders in medicine, and more at the event. Leyba, Jr. whose dad is a surgeon, hasn’t decided yet whether to pursue a career of his own in medicine.

“I’ve got a lot to figure out and choose what I want to do but being a surgeon seems like a good path,” Leyba, Jr. said.

“I’m very proud, he’s been doing really good in school. He excels and gets good grades, not just for school but conceptually, for drawing,” said his father, Dr. Mario Leyba.

Fourteen of these events have been held with more than 36,000 attendees taking part.