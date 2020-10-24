Albuquerque extending access to free WiFi hotspots in the community

KRQE FILE/ Downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is partnering with Albuquerque Public Schools to continue offering free internet access to as many families as possible. The city has extended its public access to free WiFi hotspots in neighborhoods.

School buses are also equipped with mobile WiFi units. Eighty of these WiFi buses will be spread out across the metro. A list of available hotspots is available on the KRQE resource site.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

