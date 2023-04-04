ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico teacher has been awarded a Golden Apple. Norma Lujan-Quinones from Dolores Gonzales Elementary in Albuquerque was surprised with the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, Apr. 4.

“I just want to say that I did not do this by myself. I have all of you, all of my colleagues, and my kids. You are my kids; I did not do this by myself, so I want to thank all of you,” said Lujan-Quinones.

Over the last week, Shannon Ryan from Lavaland Elementary School received a Golden Apple, as well as Amanda Herman from Bernalillo Elementary School. Each year, the Golden Apple Foundation awards up to seven teachers from across New Mexico for excellence in teaching.