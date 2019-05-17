Albuquerque elementary school hosts fiesta celebrating Hispanic culture

Students at a local elementary school got to celebrate their Hispanic culture Friday.

East San Jose Elementary has one of the oldest dual language programs in Albuquerque with a majority of students of Hispanic heritage.

The annual May Fiesta included student performances in Spanish, and the hallways were filled with Hispanic-inspired artwork. The principal says he recognizes how important it is for kids to learn where they come from.

“It’s about creating an identity and respecting and acknowledging our culture, so it builds a foundation to our future as well,” Principal Eder Ortiz said.

Ortiz says it took a lot of support from the entire East San Jose Community to put on the fiesta.