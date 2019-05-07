Albuquerque elementary school awarded ‘Budding Botanist Grant’

Some of Albuquerque’s youngest residents are getting their hands dirty with a special gardening grant.

Inez Elementary School was recently awarded the Budding Botanist Grant from KidsGardening.org and Klorane Botanical Foundation. The $3,000 provides resources for students to learn about xeriscaping, water retention, and erosion management.

“Demonstrating to their kids the importance of native habitats, water conservation, connections to science and the environment, and all kinds of other great learning connections,” Helen Rortvedt said.

Studies on the Budding Botanist Grant show kids who participate have a better sense of community spirit, increased leadership skills, and better nutrition.