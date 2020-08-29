Albuquerque community centers open as classrooms during online learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most Albuquerque students are not expected to return to school in-person until January. And that has put many parents in a pinch. So the city is opening up its community centers as classrooms in the meantime.

An unprecedented school year has put extra pressure on parents. “I was terrified, I was terrified when they told me that they were going to shut down the school. I’m like what am I going to with these kids; what’s going to happen you know,” says James Horn.

Now, the City of Albuquerque has stepped in to help working parents who can’t stay home for online school with their kids. “This is a pandemic this is definitely in response to APS’s decision to stay remote and so we wanted to ensure families had a safe environment to send their kids during the school day if they are unable to stay with them,” says Senior Policy Advisor, Sasha Pellerin.

The city is offering all-day care at 22 community centers across the city. They have the capacity for about 800 students. “We’re going to invest in kid we’re going to invest in families and we’re going to make sure that working parents don’t have to choose between feeding their kids and paying their bills and helping their kids be a home during online learning,” Pellerin says.

At Thomas Bell Community Center they have 40 students total, from kindergarten to eighth grade. The staff helps with technical issues and makes sure students have wifi and are logged in to class but the rest is up to the students. “It’s hard to watch them sometimes some of them are on for 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and that exhausting just watching them we do give them brain breaks,” says Paulette Chavez, Supervisor, Thomas Bell Community Center.

Even though it’s an adjustment, parents are just thankful to have options for their kids. “They really love being here, they really love the staff. They really love that they are able to interact on some level,” Horn says.

The city says there are some openings at certain community centers, while others do have a waitlist.

