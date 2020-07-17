Albuquerque charter high school returns to school online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School districts across the state are making choices about how to teach their students this fall. One Albuquerque high school is getting ready to start Monday and they want to show everyone that online learning is possible. Families are getting ready for the start of another school year. Instead of the typical back to school activities like buying clothes and school supply shopping, parents of new students at Amy Biehl Charter High School are picking up Chromebooks.

Online classes begin Monday for all 300 students. “It is totally topsy turvy right now,” parent David Washburn said. “We are looking at an extended online experience, I guess.” Washburn said his older daughter graduated from the school last year and thought their online plan they moved to last semester was successful. “She thought that they had done well with it,” Washburn said. “She was still able to finish her senior year and complete the work.”

In fact, the school said they saw a 92% attendance rate. Principal Stephanie Becker said they plan to do online classes for the first four weeks. Then, they will gauge what is the safest way to continue. If things do not look good with the health crisis, they will stay online for the whole first quarter. “We have a proven online success,” Becker said. “Is it perfect? No. Can we an excellent curriculum and take care of kids and make sure they are learning? Yes.”

Washburn’s younger daughter starts as a freshman this year, getting her set up on the Chromebook at the school Thursday afternoon. He said he feels good about the online-only approach. “It worked with my daughter last semester, and my wife and I are both confident that the methods they are using and everything will be effective in getting her the education that she needs.”

The school said they gave each returning student their own Chromebook even before the pandemic which is what helped make the transition online so simple.

Related Content: