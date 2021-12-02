Alamogordo to get new school

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A first-of-its-kind school for New Mexico is being built in Alamogordo. The state-of-the-art design makes natural light a big focus as well as some unique classroom concepts to allow for more intimate settings.

“Students need to experience learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Moore, “Classrooms with seats and rows…we know from research students do not learn well that way.”

The 24-acre campus with multiple buildings rather than one big one. Educators say this design allows for a more open experience that helps students learn.

“Natural light for example brings in a variety of colors and intensity of light which is what actually helps activate the brain which increases retention and attention and visual acuity,” said Greg Papay, a ‘Lake | Flato’ architect, who is working on the project.

The design of the school is being undertaken by Lake | Flato of San Antonio and Studio Southwest from Albuquerque.

The buildings will have vast natural light, fresh air ventilation and give the option for indoor or outdoor classes. Inside, classes will house 25 students per teacher and have small ‘break out’ rooms to allow for more one-on-one learning. The school is expected to have 660 students but has room to grow by 10 to 15 percent.

Alamogordo schools have the backing of state officials. They hope this will be the first of many of this type of design. The district is hoping that this new school will attract new families to the city but also attract new teachers to come and stay in Alamogordo.

“We want our teachers to be excited to come to school every day and to teach these students in a new way. and a school like this is going to help us turn the corner and help recruit and retain great teachers,” Dr. Moore said.

The district is hoping to break ground on the new school in fall 2022 and open in 2024.