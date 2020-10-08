Alamogordo Public Schools to start hybrid learning Oct. 19

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Younger students in Alamogordo will soon be back in the classroom. Thursday, the Alamogordo Board of Education voted to begin re-entry for elementary students starting Monday, Oct. 19. Pre-K through 5th grade will begin a hybrid schedule.

Middle and high schools are still completely virtual as the governor has not allowed those grades to resume in-person learning. Still, the district says parents can choose whether or not they want their kids in the classroom and also say they’re exceeding guidelines set by the CDC for safe classrooms.

