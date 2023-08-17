ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo Public Schools is launching a new health service for students aimed at enhancing convenience and accessibility for families. Starting this year, students will be able to have telehealth consultations so long as a parent or guardian is present in person or by phone.

The district said if a student presents a qualifying condition, the school nurse will contact the parent or guardian to offer a telehealth appointment. The district also said no surveys will be given to students to participate in the service and parents must complete a consent form to participate.