Alamogordo Public Schools go back to virtual learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month after the Alamogordo School Board voted to send elementary students back into the classroom part-time, they’re shutting it all backdown and returning to virtual learning.

“I want us to have a good strong conversation tonight in regards to where we’re at and what it’s actually taking to keep the doors open. When we voted to transition back face to face in phase one we just, we obviously didn’t see exactly what was coming our way and what is here,” said Superintendent Jerrett Perry, with Alamogordo Public Schools.

There are currently so many positive cases and exposures, which require a two-week quarantine, that Perry was updating those numbers in real-time during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. The number of positive cases climbed to 25 and the number of people in quarantine ticked up to 81. Most of those cases happened within the last week.

“That takes the boots off the ground and it puts them at home or it puts them in the hospital and um that is a reality and you know “COVIDs not real” until it hits you until it hits what you’re trying to accomplish,” said Perry.

The Alamogordo School Board voted to send elementary students back to campus on October 19. Within a month, eight of the nine Alamogordo elementary schools had positive cases and, in some cases, outbreaks.

Superintendent Perry says between the positive cases and people in close contact with them forced to quarantine, it has impacted everything from student nutrition and transportation to basic day to day operations, exposing the district’s lack of back up staff and substitute teachers.

“The honest truth is our reserve staff is depleted. We have no more ponies ready to race at this particular point,” said Perry.

The district believes the outbreak is far from over. Alamogordo Schools are currently following 97 people who have either been symptomatic or exposed, 32 of those cases happening since last Thursday.

The district believes it is possible the surge was fueled by Halloween. Students will be limited to online learning until further notice. Otero County, encompassing Alamogordo, currently has a test positivity rate of 10.5%. Earlier this week, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe Public Schools also chose to go back to remote learning only.

