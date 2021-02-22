Alamogordo Public Schools breaks ground for Holloman Elementary

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo Public Schools have broke ground on a new elementary school at Holloman Aire Force Base. Students will also have access to new technology and diversified learning activities. Doors are expected to open in the fall of 2022.

“Being out at (Holloman) meant that we had to design a structure that captured the essence of flight,” said Jerrett Perry in a news release, Alamogordo Public School District superintendent. “We believe that the design of Holloman Elementary School is the most unique Elementary School in America.”

According to the same news release, the facility will resemble an air traffic control tower, F-16 Viper contrail, and the roof will resemble aircraft wings. The design of the school is to honor the men and women in service.

“The community of Alamogordo recognizes the mission of the 49th (Wing) and Holloman, the two communities are integrated very closely,” said Perry in a news release. “So, it’s really important for us to make sure that there is a high-quality education.”