Actor BD Wong to speak on Asian-American experience at NMSU virtual event

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor and activist BD Wong will take part in an NMSU virtual event to discuss his experiences as an Asian American. The William Conroy Honors College will host Wong, known for his roles in Law and Order: SVU and Jurassic Park, during this year’s Spring Speakers Series.

Wong is expected to discuss stereotyping and racism Asian Americans face as well as the importance of minority representation in creative media. The talk will take place on Wednesday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. It’s free, but you must register ahead of time.