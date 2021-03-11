ABQ BioPark open Mondays, Tuesdays during Spring Break

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to an anticipated increase in visitors during Spring Break, the ABQ BioPark announced Thursday they would be open on Monday and Tuesdays over the next few weeks – up until Tuesday, March 23. This will include the BioPark Zoo and Botanic Garden.

All guests must purchase timed tickets online in advance of their visit. Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Indoor habitats have limited guest capacity so guests should expect to wait in socially-distant lines to access them.

The BUGarium at the Botanic Garden is open Friday through Sunday. The Aquarium remains closed at this time.