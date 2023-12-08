ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Catholic school has announced it will be closing its doors at the end of the current school year. Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School at the corner of Lomas and Morningside will end its 74-year history in May.

Officials with the school and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe point to declining enrollment over the past 10 years as a major factor in the closure. “It was a very painful decision,” says the Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe Donna Illerbrun. “We had been working with Fatima for some time, trying to help them with enrollment, trying to help with marketing, but their numbers continued to dwindle.”

An Archdiocese of Santa Fe press release states the teachers and staff of Our Lady of Fatima were told of the closure in a November 27 meeting. The school’s principal Melinda Mader says it was important to give staff and families enough time to plan for the next school year. “We are going to be working with the superintendent of Catholic schools to help find positions for our teachers in the parochial schools if that’s what they choose to continue to do. For our families, we are going to be inviting the different parochial school principals to come down at the start of the new year as we begin enrollment season so they can meet the different principals and find out more about parochial schools and make choices that are going to be best for their families,” says Mader.

Our Lady of Fatima enrolled its first students under the name “Heights Catholic School” in the fall of 1949. It would be formally dedicated on January 29 of the next year with 157 students in four grades taught by three nuns. A new Convent for the Dominican Sisters of the Grand Rapids was blessed and dedicated in December 1951 and in 1954, four more classrooms were added to the school, allowing it to offer instruction for all eight grades.

Fatima-Gallagher Hall, which has served as the gymnasium for the school, will remain in use by Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Although it’s too soon to tell what will come of the school building, Superintendent Illerbrun sees the potential in using it as a community care center. “Maybe daycare for infants and children, helping our children with special needs, maybe doing a GED program for our kids in trouble, maybe even rehabilitation for addicts, there’s so much need in our community but it all takes resources,” Illerbrun says.

She says that of the nine Catholic schools in Albuquerque, Queen of Heaven has been the only other school to have to close in recent years. According to the Queen of Heaven website, that parish closed their school in 2019 due to unsustainable and low enrollment levels as well.

Mader says that, even though the decision was hard to make, the staff and students have a lot to be proud of. “We are going to finish this year and we’re going to celebrate who we are and we’re going to celebrate our traditions and all of the past and all of the things that we have been and leave a legacy for the future,” Mader says.