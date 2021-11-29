A nutty idea: NMSU accepting peanut butter for parking citations this week

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is accepting jars of peanut butter to cover the cost of parking citations this week. In a news release, NMSU states that those with “No Current Permit” parking citations at the campus can cover the cost of the citation from Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 by bringing in at least 80 ounces, about five or six small jars, of peanut butter.

The jars will be donated to the food pantry Aggie Cupboard that provides free supplementary food to the NMSU community which includes Las Cruces and Dona Ana Community College students, staff, and faculty. To “pay” your citation, bring the jars to the parking and ID card services office which is located on the second floor of the NMSU bookstore.

NMSU Parking Services will only be accepting peanut butter for one citation per person and the offer doesn’t apply to other citations or violations. There will be an additional opportunity to pay “no current permit” parking citaions with peanut butter at the end of the spring semester.

For additional information, visit park.nmsu.edu.