ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools announced Thursday that nine additional schools in the district voted to extend their school year by 10 days. These schools will be added to the 20 that have already opted into the Extended Learning Time Program.

APS officials say 20 of the schools that have voted for the state-funded program will also see longer school days. These longer days will involve will embed daily professional development and student enrichment. The schools will also receive funding for a community school coordinator, a transformational coach, planning, and what is called a Genius Hour – a block of time each day for students to explore their interests.

The nine schools* that voted to extend both the school day and year in 2022-2023 are:

Alamosa

East San Jose

Inez

Lew Wallace

Longfellow

Los Ranchos

Mary Ann Binford

Matheson Park

Reginald Chavez

*Carlos Rey will add a longer day to its calendar next year.

Eleven schools that are continuing with an extended school day and year are:

Atrisco

Bel-Air

Bellhaven

Emerson

Hawthorne

Kirtland

Lavaland

Los Padillas

Lowell

Pajarito

Whittier

The eight schools continuing with an extended school year only are:

Armijo

Barcelona

Edward Gonzales

Helen Cordero

Kit Carson

Mountain View

Navajo

Tomasita

The longer school day will be paid for with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. APS officials say most of the cost of extending the school day and year goes to pay for salaries and benefits.