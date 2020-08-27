8 New Mexico schools receive recognition for inclusion achievements

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Special Olympics New Mexico has announced that eight Unified Champion Schools will receive national recognition for their work to provide inclusive sports and activities for students with and without disabilities. Mayfield High School, La Cueva High School, Manzano High School, Picacho Middle School, Sierra Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, John Baker Elementary, and Valley View Elementary have been recognized for their efforts.

These schools will be among a number of schools nationwide to receive this recognition and will be presented with a banner to hang in their school. They will also be included on a list of other schools around the nation who have achieved this status.

Manzano High School, John Baker Elementary, and Valley View are recognized for their second consecutive year while La Cueva High, Picacho Middle School, and Sierra Middle School are third-year recipients.

“Going into these schools, you see a definite difference in student attitudes about inclusion compared to when they started. In all these schools, inclusion and disability acceptance is just part of the culture now,” said Rebecca Whitlock, SONM program manager for Unified Champion Schools in a press release. “It’s not uncommon to see students with and without disabilities hanging out at lunch or high fiving in the hallways. It truly is an atmosphere where all students have an opportunity to be a part of the social fabric and get to feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves.”

Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools is an initiative for schools pre-k through university that promotes meaningful social inclusion by uniting students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments.

