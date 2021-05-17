60% of APS parents oppose extended school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will not be extending the school year district wide, but some individual schools might. Parents were surveyed asking if they wanted 10 more days in the 2021-2022 school year.

APS says overall, about 60% were opposed about 30% were in favor. But at some schools, there were a majority of parents who did want it, so they will be looking at the option for those schools.

Right now, 15 schools are already on an extended school year and eight more could be added. If your kids are at one of the effected schools, more information will be coming.