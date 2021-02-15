5 New Mexico middle school teams present future city proposals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s best and brightest middle school students presented their ideas for future cities on Sunday. Discover-E’s Future City Competition is a non-profit educational program that asks middle school students to design future cities.

This year’s theme is “Living on the Moon”. The teams’ challenge was to design a futuristic lunar city and to provide examples of how the city uses two moon resources to keep its residents safe and healthy.

Sunday, five finalists from across New Mexico presented their proposals. The first-place team will compete in the national finals in April.