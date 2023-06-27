NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A loan repayment program for New Mexico teachers is now taking applications. The Teacher Loan Repayment Program from the New Mexico Higher Education Department is a debt forgiveness program for teachers with outstanding student loans.

According to a New Mexico Public Education Department press release, teachers licensed in the state may be eligible for up to $6,000 per year for two years toward principal debt and interest on federal loans for their teacher education. Last year, the loan forgiveness program received a record number of applicants for the second year in a row with 950 teachers getting support.

Five million dollars has been approved by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for this year’s program. “The Teacher Loan Repayment Program is one of New Mexico’s most successful student debt relief programs and an essential tool for supporting our hardworking educators, who have chosen to further their education for the benefit of students,” said Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez in a statement.

Eligible teachers must be U.S. citizens, New Mexico residents for 12 or more consecutive months, hold a New Mexico teaching license, and have taught at least three years in New Mexico. There will be a priority given to teachers in high-need positions, which include those with endorsements and actively teaching in:

bilingual education

early childhood education

special education

science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM)

career technical education (CTE)

teaching in a low-performing school serving economically disadvantaged populations (40% or more of students receiving free and reduced lunch)

Enrollment is open now until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Applications can be completed online on the NMED’s website.