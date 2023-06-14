NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Education Department has named 47 New Mexico schools as “Innovation Zones” that will receive a collective $11.4 million to shift the educational model with the hopes of improving graduation rates.
The schools will receive guidance and will allocate awards to “implement a re-imagined school experience” to promote leadership roles and experiential learning for students. The funding aims to provide a better school experience along with more college and career preparation education.
The department says, “Schools awarded the Innovation Zone designation will work closely with their communities to determine how the local public education system should serve that community. Each Innovation Zone will create or refine a local ‘Profile of a Graduate’ – a document that spells out the community’s expectations for those earning high school diplomas.”
Innovation Zone Awardees 2023-2024
Public Schools
- Aztec
- Alamogordo
- Albuquerque CTE Department
- Carlsbad
- Cloudcroft
- Cobre High School
- Cuba
- Des Moines
- Early College High School Career Enrichment Center
- Gallup Central High School
- Goddard High School
- Grants High School
- Hatch
- Hobbs
- Las Cruces
- Lovington High School
- Los Lunas High School
- Ramah High School
- Rio Rancho
- Roswell High School
- Santa Rosa High School
- Socorro High School
- Silver
- Tularosa
- Zuni
Charter Schools
- The Academy for Technology & the Classics
- ACE Leadership HS
- (The) Albuquerque Sign Language Academy
- Alma d’arte Charter HS
- Cottonwood Classical Prep
- DEAP School
- Explore Academy Las Cruces
- Health Leadership HS
- Las Montañas Charter
- Mark Armijo Academy
- Monte Del Sol Charter
- Native American Community Academy
- New America School of Las Cruces
- Robert F Kennedy Charter
- School of Dreams Academy
- Siembra Leadership HS
- South Valley Academy
- Technology Leadership HS
- Vista Grande Charter
Bureau of Indian Education Schools
- Navajo Prep School
- Santa Fe Indian School
- Mescalero High School
“Our goal is to identify best practices that can spread across the state over time to improve graduation rates by making high school more relevant and exciting to students on the cusp of adulthood,” says Education Secretary Arsenio Romero. “It is exciting that the zones expand educational pathways to college and career.”