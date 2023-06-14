NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Education Department has named 47 New Mexico schools as “Innovation Zones” that will receive a collective $11.4 million to shift the educational model with the hopes of improving graduation rates.

The schools will receive guidance and will allocate awards to “implement a re-imagined school experience” to promote leadership roles and experiential learning for students. The funding aims to provide a better school experience along with more college and career preparation education.

The department says, “Schools awarded the Innovation Zone designation will work closely with their communities to determine how the local public education system should serve that community. Each Innovation Zone will create or refine a local ‘Profile of a Graduate’ – a document that spells out the community’s expectations for those earning high school diplomas.”

Innovation Zone Awardees 2023-2024

Public Schools

Aztec

Alamogordo

Albuquerque CTE Department

Carlsbad

Cloudcroft

Cobre High School

Cuba

Des Moines

Early College High School Career Enrichment Center

Gallup Central High School

Goddard High School

Grants High School

Hatch

Hobbs

Las Cruces

Lovington High School

Los Lunas High School

Ramah High School

Rio Rancho

Roswell High School

Santa Rosa High School

Socorro High School

Silver

Tularosa

Zuni

Charter Schools

The Academy for Technology & the Classics

ACE Leadership HS

(The) Albuquerque Sign Language Academy

Alma d’arte Charter HS

Cottonwood Classical Prep

DEAP School

Explore Academy Las Cruces

Health Leadership HS

Las Montañas Charter

Mark Armijo Academy

Monte Del Sol Charter

Native American Community Academy

New America School of Las Cruces

Robert F Kennedy Charter

School of Dreams Academy

Siembra Leadership HS

South Valley Academy

Technology Leadership HS

Vista Grande Charter

Bureau of Indian Education Schools

Navajo Prep School

Santa Fe Indian School

Mescalero High School

“Our goal is to identify best practices that can spread across the state over time to improve graduation rates by making high school more relevant and exciting to students on the cusp of adulthood,” says Education Secretary Arsenio Romero. “It is exciting that the zones expand educational pathways to college and career.”