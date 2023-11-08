LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A list identifying the world’s top 2% of scientists recently added New Mexico State University (NMSU) scientists. The list is regularly updated by publishing company Stanford University and Elsevier.

The company specializes in scientific, technical, and medical content and has named 40 NMSU researchers to be added to the list. Last year, 25 NMSU researchers were added.

“I expected the number of NMSU faculty in the top 2% of scientists worldwide to grow. We have made a commitment to grow our research enterprise,” said Luis Cifuentes, NMSU vice president of research, creativity, and economic development in a statement. “Brilliant new hires and long overdue investment in existing faculty and infrastructure are making a difference as evidenced by the list. I am truly honored and privileged to work for the faculty, scholars, research scientists, and artists of NMSU.”

The members of NMSU’s faculty that now rank in the top 2% of scientists include Paul W. Bosland, Matthew E. Gompper, Robert Jenness, Frank A. Ward, P. J. Wierenga, Manoj Shukla, Jinfa Zhang, and Brandon T. Bestelmeyer from the College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences; Andrew Conway, Wayne Van Voorhies, Michael Engelhardt, Jeffrey B. Arterburn, Matthias Burkhardt, Gary A. Eiceman, James W. Herndon, Greg H. Mack, Thomas Schmugge, David Trafimow, Herman Wollnik, and Stefan Zollner from the College of Arts and Sciences; David M. Boje from the College of Business; and Abdessattar Abdelkefi, Jay I. Frankel, Khandan Nirmalakhandan, Zohrab A. Samani, Igor Sevostianov, and David G. Voelz from eh College of Engineering.