4 New Mexico educators named finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math, Science

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has announced that four educators are finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. PED says every year a national committee of leading mathematicians, scientists, math and science education researchers, and district-level personnel and classroom teachers recommend up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards.

Up to two teachers in math or science from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. territories and school operated in the U.S. and overseas by the Department of Defense Education Activity receive the award. This year’s finalists in math includes Teresa Butcher of Laguna-Acoma High School, Marila Mancha-Garcia NextGen Academy High School, and Tara Palomares of Sandia High School. Lesha Harenberg of Eldorado High was selected as a finalist in science.

Teachers that are selected as PAEMST awardees will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. to participate in a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. Additionally, they will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, presidential certificate, and join a group of award-winning educators who can influence state/jurisdiction and national STEM teaching.