4 new APS Board of Education members sworn in

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The new members of the Albuquerque Public School Board of Education took the oath of office at Wednesday night’s first board meeting of the year. APS parent Courtney Jackson was one of the four new members sworn in. She joins the board along with Crystal Tapia-Romero, who has spent years as an early childhood advocate.

Story continues below

Josefina Dominguez, also sworn in, is a longtime APS teacher and former teacher Danielle Gonzales, who heads up the education policy organization New Mexico First. “I heard a desire for more focus on teaching and learning — more focus on the social and emotional dimensions of learning and more focus on mental health,” Gonzales said.

The four women joined the three women already on the seven-member panel making for the district’s first all-female board of education.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES