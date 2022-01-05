4 new APS Board of Education members sworn in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new members of the Albuquerque Public School Board of Education took the oath of office at Wednesday night’s first board meeting of the year. APS parent Courtney Jackson was one of the four new members sworn in. She joins the board along with Crystal Tapia-Romero, who has spent years as an early childhood advocate.

Josefina Dominguez, also sworn in, is a longtime APS teacher and former teacher Danielle Gonzales, who heads up the education policy organization New Mexico First. “I heard a desire for more focus on teaching and learning — more focus on the social and emotional dimensions of learning and more focus on mental health,” Gonzales said.

The four women joined the three women already on the seven-member panel making for the district’s first all-female board of education.