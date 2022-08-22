SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions of dollars will be invested into education and economic development, a release from the New Mexico Higher Education Department (HED) said. The $3 million is being sourced from the state’s Higher Education Endowment Fund.

The release explained that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham approved funds that target growing the capacity at state colleges and universities. It also aims to provide relief for fields that are in need of workers such as technology, health, education, and agriculture.

A secretary of the HED thanked the governor and education partners for helping invest in workforce programs. She explained that it helps New Mexico maintain progress in education, workforce development, science, and technology.

The money was selected to focus on teacher preparation, early childhood education, health, student wellbeing, faculty retention, and sciences. The focused areas are chosen by “highest impact,” which is determined by the New Mexico HED, Economic Development Department, and Department of Finance and Administration.

The School of Education at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas is one of the beneficiaries of this money. Around $150,000 is being used to create a cultural and linguistic learning project. The university wants to train current and upcoming teachers to work with multicultural, Indigenous, and bilingual students.

The funds don’t just have to be used for projects, though. The money can be used to help keep or hire faculty chairs, lecturers, researchers, and graduate assistant positions. The release stated that funds can create a long-term source of income for colleges and universities.

A breakdown of the recipients can be seen in the chart below.

Fund Amount Location Use of Funds $150,000 New Mexico Highlands University’s School of Education Institute for Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Learning and Teaching to provide professional development aligned with the Tribal School Framework $25,000 New Mexico State University Esperanza/Covarrubias Endowed Helping Hands Scholarship for students in the College of Health, Education and Social Transformation (HEST) and who are working toward degrees in special education $250,000 New Mexico State University Papen-Aprendamos Professorship to train professionals for careers in speech-language pathology and autism spectrum disorder in schools $200,000 San Juan College Food Hub and Food Pantry operation to connect students to fresh and healthy food from local farms $150,000 Western New Mexico University Support faculty specializing in early childhood education and family counseling $175,000 Santa Fe Community College Endowed faculty chair in the Early Childhood Center of Excellence $500,000 New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (New Mexico Tech) Maurice R. Greenberg Endowed Professorship for American Indian faculty in Biology, Chemistry, Earth & Environmental Science, Civil & Environmental Engineering, or Physics $100,000 New Mexico Tech Kaiser MST Teacher Endowment to provide scholarships to diverse participants in the Master of Science for Teachers Program $446,500 New Mexico Tech Senator Pete V. Domenici Endowed Faculty Professorship in Science and Technology for National Security $625,000 University of New Mexico (UNM) Taos Campus for Early Childhood Education Development Initiatives $300,000 UNM Health Sciences Center Endowed professorship at Comprehensive Cancer Center to expand on diagnosis, treatment of ovarian cancer $150,000 UNM Health Sciences Center Terry and Alyce J. Richardson Endowed Professorship in Nursing $45,000 UNM Evelyn M. Neil Endowed Faculty Fellowship in Special Education to research special education teacher training practices $150,000 UNM Economic Development Fellowship at the Anderson School of Business $50,000 UNM Duffy and Jean Ann Swan Endowed Lectureship in Special Education TOTAL: $3,181,500

The HED has a website that discloses the information to students and parents.