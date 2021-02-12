32 New Mexico public schools make it onto COVID-19 watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Friday that 32 New Mexico public schools appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist this week. Being on the watchlist means at least two Rapid Responses occurred there during a 14-day period.

Alamogordo

  • Alamogordo High

Albuquerque

  • Cleveland Middle
  • Eldorado High
  • Manzano High
  • Mission Achievement and Success 2.0
  • Student Transportation
  • Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary
  • Sy Jackson Elementary
  • Volcano Vista High

Anthony

  • Gadsden High

Artesia

  • Artesia Public Schools Warehouse
  • Grand Heights Early Childhood

Aztec

  • Aztec High

Belen

  • Central Elementary

Bloomfield

  • Bloomfield Early Childhood Center
  • Central Primary
  • Naaba Ani Elementary

Deming

  • Red Mountain Middle

Dexter

  • Dexter Elementary

Farmington

  • McCormick Elementary

Hobbs

  • Hobbs High

Las Cruces

  • Las Cruces Public Schools
  • Mesilla Valley Christian

Lovington

  • Lovington High

Rio Rancho

  • Cleveland High
  • Rio Rancho High
  • Shining Stars Preschool

Roswell

  • Goddard High
  • Parkview Early Literacy Center
  • Roswell High

Santa Fe

  • Pojoaque High

Socorro

  • Socorro High

Officials say, during this same period, one school – Mesilla Valley Christian, a private school in Las Cruces – was placed on the Closure List. The NMPED maintains the watchlist, which includes schools and businesses. Those with four or more Rapid Responses are placed on the Closure List and required to close and return to remote-only learning if possible.

