32 New Mexico public schools make it onto COVID-19 watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Friday that 32 New Mexico public schools appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist this week. Being on the watchlist means at least two Rapid Responses occurred there during a 14-day period.

Alamogordo

Alamogordo High

Albuquerque

Cleveland Middle

Eldorado High

Manzano High

Mission Achievement and Success 2.0

Student Transportation

Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary

Sy Jackson Elementary

Volcano Vista High

Anthony

Gadsden High

Artesia

Artesia Public Schools Warehouse

Grand Heights Early Childhood

Aztec

Aztec High

Belen

Central Elementary

Bloomfield

Bloomfield Early Childhood Center

Central Primary

Naaba Ani Elementary

Deming

Red Mountain Middle

Dexter

Dexter Elementary

Farmington

McCormick Elementary

Hobbs

Hobbs High

Las Cruces

Las Cruces Public Schools

Mesilla Valley Christian

Lovington

Lovington High

Rio Rancho

Cleveland High

Rio Rancho High

Shining Stars Preschool

Roswell

Goddard High

Parkview Early Literacy Center

Roswell High

Santa Fe

Pojoaque High

Socorro

Socorro High

Officials say, during this same period, one school – Mesilla Valley Christian, a private school in Las Cruces – was placed on the Closure List. The NMPED maintains the watchlist, which includes schools and businesses. Those with four or more Rapid Responses are placed on the Closure List and required to close and return to remote-only learning if possible.