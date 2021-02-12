32 New Mexico public schools make it onto COVID-19 watchlist

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department announced Friday that 32 New Mexico public schools appeared on the COVID-19 Watchlist this week. Being on the watchlist means at least two Rapid Responses occurred there during a 14-day period.
Alamogordo
- Alamogordo High
Albuquerque
- Cleveland Middle
- Eldorado High
- Manzano High
- Mission Achievement and Success 2.0
- Student Transportation
- Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary
- Sy Jackson Elementary
- Volcano Vista High
Anthony
- Gadsden High
Artesia
- Artesia Public Schools Warehouse
- Grand Heights Early Childhood
Aztec
- Aztec High
Belen
- Central Elementary
Bloomfield
- Bloomfield Early Childhood Center
- Central Primary
- Naaba Ani Elementary
Deming
- Red Mountain Middle
Dexter
- Dexter Elementary
Farmington
- McCormick Elementary
Hobbs
- Hobbs High
Las Cruces
- Las Cruces Public Schools
- Mesilla Valley Christian
Lovington
- Lovington High
Rio Rancho
- Cleveland High
- Rio Rancho High
- Shining Stars Preschool
Roswell
- Goddard High
- Parkview Early Literacy Center
- Roswell High
Santa Fe
- Pojoaque High
Socorro
- Socorro High
Officials say, during this same period, one school – Mesilla Valley Christian, a private school in Las Cruces – was placed on the Closure List. The NMPED maintains the watchlist, which includes schools and businesses. Those with four or more Rapid Responses are placed on the Closure List and required to close and return to remote-only learning if possible.