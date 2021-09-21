3 New Mexico elementary schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have earned the honor of being named a National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

The schools are Mesa Verde Elementary in Farmington, Coronado Elementary in Hobbs and Mesquite Elementary. They are among 325 schools nationwide to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. According to a news release from the department, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.