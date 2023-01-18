ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School.

The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help the three schools in their efforts to launch a theme based agriculture STEM kindergarten through 12th pathway. Students will be able to learn coding and obtain certificates from universities in fields such as, drone flying, agricultural sustainability and clean energy technology.