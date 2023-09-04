ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple candidates have announced that they are running for Albuquerque Public School Board this election cycle.
Candidates:
District 1 (Atrisco Heritage Academy High School and Rio Grande High School area)
These candidates are looking to replace board president Yolanda Montoya-Cordova who is not seeking reelection.
- Janelle Jaime Astorga
- Verlando Coker
- Robert Trujillo
District 2 (Cibola and Volcano Vista area)
Board Vice President Peggy Muller-Aragon is running for re-election against challengers:
- Adrian Nogales
- Karen Sanchez-Griego
- Eric Toldeo
- Ronalda Tome
District 4 (Highland High School area)
These candidates are looking to replace Barbara Petersen who is not seeking another term
- Heather Benavidez
- Stephen Cecco
While the deadline to get your name on the ballot has passed, you have until Tuesday to file as a write-in candidate. Election day is November 7.