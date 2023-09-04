ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple candidates have announced that they are running for Albuquerque Public School Board this election cycle.

Candidates:

District 1 (Atrisco Heritage Academy High School and Rio Grande High School area)

These candidates are looking to replace board president Yolanda Montoya-Cordova who is not seeking reelection.

  • Janelle Jaime Astorga
  • Verlando Coker
  • Robert Trujillo

District 2 (Cibola and Volcano Vista area)

Board Vice President Peggy Muller-Aragon is running for re-election against challengers:

  • Adrian Nogales
  • Karen Sanchez-Griego
  • Eric Toldeo
  • Ronalda Tome

District 4 (Highland High School area)

These candidates are looking to replace Barbara Petersen who is not seeking another term

  • Heather Benavidez
  • Stephen Cecco

While the deadline to get your name on the ballot has passed, you have until Tuesday to file as a write-in candidate. Election day is November 7.