ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple candidates have announced that they are running for Albuquerque Public School Board this election cycle.

Candidates:

District 1 (Atrisco Heritage Academy High School and Rio Grande High School area)

These candidates are looking to replace board president Yolanda Montoya-Cordova who is not seeking reelection.

Janelle Jaime Astorga

Verlando Coker

Robert Trujillo

District 2 (Cibola and Volcano Vista area)

Board Vice President Peggy Muller-Aragon is running for re-election against challengers:

Adrian Nogales

Karen Sanchez-Griego

Eric Toldeo

Ronalda Tome

District 4 (Highland High School area)

These candidates are looking to replace Barbara Petersen who is not seeking another term

Heather Benavidez

Stephen Cecco

While the deadline to get your name on the ballot has passed, you have until Tuesday to file as a write-in candidate. Election day is November 7.