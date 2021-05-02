2021 APS School Board Election – Who’s running?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The APS School Board election is a part of the Albuquerque Regular Local Election on November 2. The school board election was added to the regular election as part of the Local Election Act, passed in 2018.

Voter Information

What district seats of the school board will be voted on?

Four out of the seven current board members will have seats up for grabs:

Lorenzo L. Garcia – Vice President and Audit; District 3

Candelaria Patterson – District Equity and Inclusion; District 5

Elizabeth Armijo – Capital outlay, Property, and Technology; District 6

Dr. David E. Peercy – President; District 7

Who will be running?

The deadline for candidacy in the school board election is August 24, 2021.* Candidates will be identified after this date. All current board members are eligible to run for re-election.

*Note: This page will continue to be updated with newly announced candidates and ballot information as it’s released.

Candidate Information

When and where do I file to be a candidate in the upcoming school board election?

Candidates for the school board must submit their declaration to the county clerk. Candidates can fill out a Declaration of Candidacy form, which also highlights upcoming important dates in the process.

What are the qualifications to become a candidate?

Candidates must be a qualified elector (any person who is qualified to vote under the provisions of the Constitution of New Mexico and of the United States) of the state and a resident within the school district in which they are a candidate. Refer to sections 1-1-7 and 1-1-7.1 of the Election Code to determine residency. A convicted felon is not qualified to be appointed or elected to public office unless pardoned or restored to political rights.

What kind of compensation do school board members receive?

A school board position is an unpaid, voluntary position. No member of a local board can be employed by the district in any capacity during their term. Board members will be entitled to per diem and mileage allowance pursuant to local board policy.