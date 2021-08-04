20 APS elementary schools start fall semester Wednesday

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some students are back in the classroom Wednesday, as 20 elementary schools in Albuquerque Public Schools started their fall semester. Wednesday’s start date is part of the Early Learning Time Program.

Story continues below:

The program aims to increase the time students spend learning with the goal of improving academic achievement and closing learning gaps, following remote learning that took place during the pandemic. APS has a mask mandate in place for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Some parents say they have mixed feelings about kids being back in the classroom. The Early Learning Time Program adds ten days to the school year. The first day for schools not on the extended learning calendar is Wednesday, August 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES