20 APS elementary schools start fall semester Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some students are back in the classroom Wednesday, as 20 elementary schools in Albuquerque Public Schools started their fall semester. Wednesday’s start date is part of the Early Learning Time Program.

The program aims to increase the time students spend learning with the goal of improving academic achievement and closing learning gaps, following remote learning that took place during the pandemic. APS has a mask mandate in place for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Some parents say they have mixed feelings about kids being back in the classroom. The Early Learning Time Program adds ten days to the school year. The first day for schools not on the extended learning calendar is Wednesday, August 11.